KNOWING YOUR WORTH — As Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a new lead that brings them to a private collector in Napa, a tension-filled dinner with the Soong’s leaves Althea (Shannon Dang) to question her worth. Elsewhere, Evan’s (Gavin Stenhouse) suspicions about Henry continue to grow. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida and Tony Chung also star. America Young directed the episode written by Kathryn Borel Jr. (#104). Original airdate 4/28/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.