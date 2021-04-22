IT’S COMPLICATED – Gil (guest star Praneet Akilla) insists on helping Nancy (Kennedy McMann) investigate a hunch on Moonstone Island, but Ace (Alex Saxon) and Amanda (guest star Aadila Dosani) are forced to step in when he is unable to be there for her. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) begins questioning Nancy’s loyalty. Lastly, Odette (guest star Anja Savcic) is getting on George’s (Leah Lewis) last nerve. Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#213). Original airdate 4/28/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.