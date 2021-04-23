ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

A CELEBRATION OF 10 YEARS – From college sweethearts to tying the knot in the wedding of the century, Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating 10 years of marriage. The Royal couple are now a party of five and redefining the royal parenting playbook while at the same time cementing themselves as the future of the monarchy. A co-production between Meredith Corporation, Green Couch Entertainment and Rapture Productions. Executive producers for Meredith Corporation are Dan Wakeford, Cynthia Sanz and Rachel Feinberg; Green Couch Entertainment executive producers are Paul Reaney and Scott Weiner; and executive producer for Rapture Productions is Jennifer Ducker. Original airdate 4/29/2021 @ 8pm