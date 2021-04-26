Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

CBR – Kung Fu Cast Reflects on Asian Representation in TV

Comicbook – Kung Fu Star Eddie Liu Talks Responsibility And Fun Adventure On The Series

Yahoo – Batwoman Star Nicole Kang On Navigating Hollywood

CBR – The Flash‘s next Villain Is The Most Powerful Yet

Comics Beat – Olivia Liang Talks Kung Fu And Strong Female Characters

Collider – How Batwoman‘s Recasting Proves Reboots Are An Opportunity For Inclusivity

ScreenRant – Superman & Lois: 10 Things Only Comic Fans Know About The Couple