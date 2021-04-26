ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

BRING ON THE CUTENESS – Elizabeth Stanton hosts this adorable Springtime special. All the funniest animal videos the internet and beyond has to offer this spring! Messy mutts, cheeky cats, baby bunnies and baby chic fashion shows! All this and more while featuring commentary from Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Maiara Walsh, Brandon Rodgers, Noah Matthews and Ed Alonzo. The special is produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 4/30/2021 @ 8pm.