Black Lightning -- “The Book of Reunification: Chapter One“ -- Image Number: BLK410a_0003r.jpg -- Pictured: (L-R) Christine Adams as Lynn and Cress Williams as Jefferson -- Photo: Boris Martin/The CW -- 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

CLOSE CALL – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) sends Gambi (James Remar) an SOS. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself in some serious trouble. Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III, Chantal Thuy and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Jamila Daniel and directed by Benny Boom (#410). Original airdate 5/3/2021 @ 9pm.