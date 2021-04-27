Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

criminal minds is on disney plus ahhhhh, matthew gray hunker here i come — inde navarrette🧃 (@indenavarrette) April 22, 2021

Hey y'all checking in on a beautiful #MantraMonday to see how you're doing with your cardio? One of my go to exercises is running up the stairs (to try and hide from my kids😂) but there are literally hundreds of options. What did you choose to do? #MadeForGreat @GoMantraLabs pic.twitter.com/sVo5T8sS2c — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 19, 2021

Getting revved up for the @vangoghaustin exhibit 🎨 pic.twitter.com/uNWlW6nKSI — Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) April 25, 2021

asians winning best director two years in a row :’) #Oscars — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) April 26, 2021

one of our script supervisors’ daughter loves @cw_kungfu and asked her mom for a Nicky doll. because there isn’t one she made her own and spent yesterday sewing an outfit for her 🥺 #CWKungFu pic.twitter.com/ECdkLtIltE — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) April 23, 2021

Too many — Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) April 22, 2021

Guilty on all charges. I am holding back tears on set. 🙏🏻 this is so incredible and I pray a step in the right direction for all racial injustices in this country 😭 #GeorgeFloydTrial — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 20, 2021

Justice. — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) April 21, 2021

Continuing to learn, empathize, grow, & be humbled by the world around me. I will continue to do work on myself 🤞🏼🕊 — Perry Mattfeld (@perrymattfeld) April 21, 2021

Can’t wait to get waxed. Everyone can do this. Together we can all get waxed. — Morgan Krantz (@morganizzm) April 24, 2021

Getting Glenn Close to twerk on the Oscars was honestly one of the most righteous things I’ve seen this year ✊🏾#Oscars — Christine Adams (@ChristineAdams) April 26, 2021

Gotham Glam Magazine did a cover shoot with Kate and Sophie. An interview discussing their up and down journey, Kate’s disappearance, Sophie’s coming out and Kate’s return from the dead? It’s a great interview/photo spread. Magazine hits Gotham streets June 2021 ❤️🦇#batwoman pic.twitter.com/DA2IbOJpXZ — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) April 22, 2021

THANK GOD. — Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) April 20, 2021

Got a call from Supergirl Production ‘Your Jane the Virgin castmates sent flowers to the studio to congratulate you on your writing”

Me: WHAT🥺🥺🥺

I LOVE YOU @BridgetRegan @yaritafrita feeling the love in another country, how lucky am I. THE BEST friends a gal could ask for❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JjYZCQaUeN — Azie Tesfai (@AzieTesfai) April 23, 2021