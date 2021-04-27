Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Keep forgetting to post this. Isn't this cool? The plans, the building, and the final product for our Smallville set. 🙌 @cwsupermanlois #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/a3keEPCcbb
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) April 23, 2021
criminal minds is on disney plus ahhhhh, matthew gray hunker here i come
— inde navarrette🧃 (@indenavarrette) April 22, 2021
Hey y'all checking in on a beautiful #MantraMonday to see how you're doing with your cardio? One of my go to exercises is running up the stairs (to try and hide from my kids😂) but there are literally hundreds of options. What did you choose to do? #MadeForGreat @GoMantraLabs pic.twitter.com/sVo5T8sS2c
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 19, 2021
Getting revved up for the @vangoghaustin exhibit 🎨 pic.twitter.com/uNWlW6nKSI
— Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) April 25, 2021
asians winning best director two years in a row :’) #Oscars
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) April 26, 2021
Little birdies at our live tweeting party 💛 @cw_kungfu #CWkungfu https://t.co/1yIcyfsESA
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) April 22, 2021
one of our script supervisors’ daughter loves @cw_kungfu and asked her mom for a Nicky doll. because there isn’t one she made her own and spent yesterday sewing an outfit for her 🥺 #CWKungFu pic.twitter.com/ECdkLtIltE
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) April 23, 2021
Oh @tzima8 and @tankhenghua !! 😭😭 that scene is STUNNING #allthefeels #CWKungFu #kungfu
— Yvonne Chapman (@yvonne__chapman) April 22, 2021
Too many
— Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) April 22, 2021
Guilty on all charges. I am holding back tears on set. 🙏🏻 this is so incredible and I pray a step in the right direction for all racial injustices in this country 😭 #GeorgeFloydTrial
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 20, 2021
Justice.
— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) April 21, 2021
Continuing to learn, empathize, grow, & be humbled by the world around me. I will continue to do work on myself 🤞🏼🕊
— Perry Mattfeld (@perrymattfeld) April 21, 2021
Can’t wait to get waxed. Everyone can do this. Together we can all get waxed.
— Morgan Krantz (@morganizzm) April 24, 2021
Getting Glenn Close to twerk on the Oscars was honestly one of the most righteous things I’ve seen this year ✊🏾#Oscars
— Christine Adams (@ChristineAdams) April 26, 2021
Gotham Glam Magazine did a cover shoot with Kate and Sophie. An interview discussing their up and down journey, Kate’s disappearance, Sophie’s coming out and Kate’s return from the dead? It’s a great interview/photo spread. Magazine hits Gotham streets June 2021 ❤️🦇#batwoman pic.twitter.com/DA2IbOJpXZ
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) April 22, 2021
THANK GOD.
— Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) April 20, 2021
Got a call from Supergirl Production ‘Your Jane the Virgin castmates sent flowers to the studio to congratulate you on your writing”
Me: WHAT🥺🥺🥺
I LOVE YOU @BridgetRegan @yaritafrita feeling the love in another country, how lucky am I. THE BEST friends a gal could ask for❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JjYZCQaUeN
— Azie Tesfai (@AzieTesfai) April 23, 2021
Last days of light before a cloudy last week in the Couvs pic.twitter.com/06Dln5yAnA
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) April 23, 2021
Tyler Perry. That’s is. That’s the tweet. #refusehate #oscars
— Scott Wolf (@scottwolf) April 26, 2021
