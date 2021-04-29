SEEKING JUSTICE — An officer-involved shooting in Chinatown sends shockwaves through the community. Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) are forced to revisit a traumatic experience from their past. Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) make a startling discovery about the weapons. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Gavin Stenhouse also star. R.T. Thorne directed the episode written by A.C. Allen (#105). Original airdate 5/5/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.