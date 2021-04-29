SEEKING JUSTICE — An officer-involved shooting in Chinatown sends shockwaves through the community.  Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) are forced to revisit a traumatic experience from their past.  Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) make a startling discovery about the weapons.  Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Gavin Stenhouse also star.  R.T. Thorne directed the episode written by A.C. Allen (#105).  Original airdate 5/5/2021 @ 8pm.  Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.