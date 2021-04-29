HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME – Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) birthday dinner with Carson (Scott Wolf) is cut short when Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka) shows up with a warrant to arrest her for contempt of court. Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis), Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and Ace (Alex Saxon) work together to summon up one of their ancestors to help locate Odette’s Englishwoman lover Mary’s soul amongst billions in the spirit world. Tunji Kasom and Riley Smith also star. Ramsey Nickell directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden & Lisa Bao (#214). Original airdate 5/5/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.