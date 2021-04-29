“In The Dark” Season Three Premiere Now Set for Wednesday, June 23 at 9:00pm

“Wellington Paranormal” From Creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi Makes Its U.S. Series Debut on The CW with Back-to-Back Original Episodeson Sunday, July 11 at 9:00pm and 9:30pm

“Coroner” Returns With Its U.S. Season Three Premiere on Thursday, July 15 at 9:00pm

British Comedy “Dead Pixels” Powers Up for Its Second Season on Sunday, July 18 at 9:30pm

“Roswell, New Mexico” Season Three Premieres Monday, July 26 at 8:00pm

“DC’s Stargirl” Soars Back into Action for Season Two Premiering Tuesday, August 10 at 8:00pm

“Riverdale” Returns on a New Date to Finish Season Five on Wednesday, August 11 at 8:00pm

“Masters of Illusion” Premieres Its New Season With Back-to-Back Episodes on Friday, August 13 at 8:00pm and 8:30pm

Legal Drama “Burden of Truth” Returns for its Final Season on Thursday, August 19 at 8:00pm

“Supergirl” Brings Her Heroic Journey to a Close with The Final 13 Episodes Starting Tuesday, August 24 at 9:00pm

April 29, 2021 (Burbank, CA) ─ The CW Network today announced additional summer 2021 premiere dates for the U.S. broadcast debut of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL, as well as fan favorites DC’S STARGIRL, DEAD PIXELS and SUPERGIRL, in addition to alternative series MASTERS OF ILLUSION. The network also announced the returns of IN THE DARK, CORONER, ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, RIVERDALE and BURDEN OF TRUTH.

The third season of IN THE DARK returns to The CW with a new premiere date Wednesday, June 23 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of the new hit series KUNG FU (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) . IN THE DARK had previously been announced to premiere June 9 .

The horror-comedy WELLINGTON PARANORMAL, a spinoff of the vampire mockumentary film “What We Do In The Shadows,” from award-winning creators Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”) and Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”), will make its U.S. broadcast debut on The CW with back-to-back original episodes airing Sunday, July 11 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT) . The following week, on Sunday, July 18 , WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT) will be paired with the return of the British comedy DEAD PIXELS (9:30-10:00pm ET/PT) , back for its second season. Both nights will kick off with brand new, original episodes of DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) .

The Canadian investigative procedural CORONER returns with its season three U.S. premiere Thursday, July 15 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following and original episode of The CW’s hit series WALKER (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The season three premiere of science fiction drama ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO airs Monday, July 26 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Legal drama BURDEN OF TRUTH starring Kristin Kreuk returns for its fourth and final season Thursday, August 19 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an original episode of CORONER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Brec Bassinger is back as DC’S STARGIRL returning for its second season premiere on Tuesday, August 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ) followed by an original episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The return of RIVERDALE from its midseason hiatus moves to Wednesday, August 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) as it completes its fifth season, paired with original episodes of IN THE DARK (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) . RIVERDALE was originally announced to return on July 7 .

The CW’s Friday magical programming of MASTERS OF ILLUSION (8:00-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT) is set to premiere on August 13, followed by an all-new episode of DYNASTY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

On Tuesday, August 24 , SUPERGIRL (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) returns for the final 13 episodes and the series conclusion of the heroic journey of Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl (series star Melissa Benoist), paired on the night with fellow superhero DC’S STARGIRL (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) .

Every episode from the current season of BATWOMAN, DC’S STARGIRL, KUNG FU, NANCY DREW, THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH, SUPERMAN & LOIS and WALKER as well as BURDEN OF TRUTH, CORONER, DEAD PIXELS, MASTERS OF ILLUSION, PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, WELLINGTON PARANORMAL, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? and WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms (The CW app and CWTV.com) following its broadcast on The CW Network.