STELLA CONFRONTS CLINT – With the Sidestep now in their name, Walker (Jared Padalecki), Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) put their stamp on the place. Liam (Keegan Allen) turns to Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) for advice on a career move, while Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work through the aftermath of his injuries after the hurricane. Stella confronts Clint (guest star Austin Nichols) about Trevor (guest star Gavin Casalegno) and his response prompts Stella to make a dangerous decision that will leave a permanent mark on the Walker family. The episode was written by Blythe Ann Johnson and directed by Stacey K. Black (#110). Original airdate 5/6/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.