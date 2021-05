RECKLESS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) takes Khalil (Jordan Calloway) up on his offer to help. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself wrestling with what could be the biggest decision of her life. Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) follows through on a hunch. Nafessa Williams, James Remar and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by Asheleigh O. Conley and directed by Bille Woodruff (#411). Original airdate 5/10/2021 @ 9pm