Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Hey there from the Cushings! 👋 #SupermanAndLois https://t.co/Z4NQTaZ3fk
— Erik Valdez (@erikvaldez) May 3, 2021
Happy Birthday Sam Winchester! You look amazing buddy 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/lIr2FZ4TCy
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 2, 2021
Over the last year, I have really prioritized sleep and restorative activities like meditation, yoga, swimming and calisthenics. The new @oneplus watch also helps me to monitor stress levels (which is amazingly accurate! #OnePlusWatch #SmartEverywear #OnePlusPartner @OnePlus_USA pic.twitter.com/BLasgNFUky
— Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) April 30, 2021
Raise your hand if you have strong-willed kids! 🙋♀️ If you sometimes feel outmatched by your kiddos, I have the book for you. Head over to the blog for some takeaway tips you’ll want to implement immediately. pic.twitter.com/Fo92KlUmfp
— Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) April 27, 2021
It's official: the new legend continues… And we're just gettin started ✊🏼💥 thank you for the journey and supporting @cw_kungfu @TheCW @warnerbrostv https://t.co/w7xQdXB3SQ
— Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) May 3, 2021
OH 2 KISSES DAYUM #CWKungFu
— Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) April 29, 2021
Manifesting a @cw_kungfu x @Nike collab with @jonprasida and @FreeRangeRyanJ cause I mean… 😍 these are DOPE 👏 Who else wants a pair?!! 🙋🏻♀️#cwkungfu #kungfu pic.twitter.com/jPuaM3uuR7
— Yvonne Chapman (@yvonne__chapman) April 29, 2021
I feel like my whole life and personality would change if I got long acrylic nails.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 29, 2021
@JaviciaLeslie Was kick ass this episode!!!! Great job 💪🏽💪🏽🔥🔥🔥🦇
— Meagan Dawes (@meg_Dawes) May 3, 2021
You should have seen the other guy. New @cwbatwoman tonight with some sister on sister 👊🏼 https://t.co/Js0gUfsEyQ
— Rachel Skarsten (@RachieSkarsten) May 2, 2021
Thank you for being so patient with us alien fam. Season 3 is coming to @TheCW July 26th at 8pm and she’s a beaut. Promise to share some BTS in the meantime. You guys deserve it. Xo! #RoswellNM @CWRoswellNM pic.twitter.com/5XoORnS2Bu
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) May 1, 2021
2/2 nevertheless it is our duty as storytellers to be that reflection. #blackstoriesmatter🙏🏾 #BlackLightning
— Christine Adams (@ChristineAdams) April 27, 2021
Preparation allows you the freedom to be spontaneous
— KRONDON (@KRONDON) May 1, 2021
My first script!😭❤️
I have Amanda Gorman’s words written on the front page and Cornel West’s incorporated in our second 💛 pic.twitter.com/cF5SIIscyz
— Azie Tesfai (@AzieTesfai) April 27, 2021
Salsa dancing anyone? 🍹 #shirton🎯 pic.twitter.com/LQWXCqiUDt
— Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) April 28, 2021
instagram.com/p/COYpn8pDzyd/
