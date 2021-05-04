Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Happy Birthday Sam Winchester! You look amazing buddy 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/lIr2FZ4TCy — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 2, 2021

Over the last year, I have really prioritized sleep and restorative activities like meditation, yoga, swimming and calisthenics. The new @oneplus watch also helps me to monitor stress levels (which is amazingly accurate! #OnePlusWatch #SmartEverywear #OnePlusPartner @OnePlus_USA pic.twitter.com/BLasgNFUky — Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) April 30, 2021

Raise your hand if you have strong-willed kids! 🙋‍♀️ If you sometimes feel outmatched by your kiddos, I have the book for you. Head over to the blog for some takeaway tips you’ll want to implement immediately. pic.twitter.com/Fo92KlUmfp — Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) April 27, 2021

It's official: the new legend continues… And we're just gettin started ✊🏼💥 thank you for the journey and supporting @cw_kungfu @TheCW @warnerbrostv https://t.co/w7xQdXB3SQ — Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) May 3, 2021

OH 2 KISSES DAYUM #CWKungFu — Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) April 29, 2021

I feel like my whole life and personality would change if I got long acrylic nails. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 29, 2021

@JaviciaLeslie Was kick ass this episode!!!! Great job 💪🏽💪🏽🔥🔥🔥🦇 — Meagan Dawes (@meg_Dawes) May 3, 2021

You should have seen the other guy. New @cwbatwoman tonight with some sister on sister 👊🏼 https://t.co/Js0gUfsEyQ — Rachel Skarsten (@RachieSkarsten) May 2, 2021

Thank you for being so patient with us alien fam. Season 3 is coming to @TheCW July 26th at 8pm and she’s a beaut. Promise to share some BTS in the meantime. You guys deserve it. Xo! #RoswellNM @CWRoswellNM pic.twitter.com/5XoORnS2Bu — Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) May 1, 2021

2/2 nevertheless it is our duty as storytellers to be that reflection. #blackstoriesmatter🙏🏾 #BlackLightning — Christine Adams (@ChristineAdams) April 27, 2021

Preparation allows you the freedom to be spontaneous — KRONDON (@KRONDON) May 1, 2021

My first script!😭❤️ I have Amanda Gorman’s words written on the front page and Cornel West’s incorporated in our second 💛 pic.twitter.com/cF5SIIscyz — Azie Tesfai (@AzieTesfai) April 27, 2021

instagram.com/p/COYpn8pDzyd/