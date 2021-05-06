TIAN RICHARDS (“BURDEN,” “DUMPLIN”) GUEST STARS AS TOM SWIFT – As things begin to go haywire at The Claw, a striking stranger appears looking for Nancy (Kennedy McMann), and announces himself as the billionaire Tom Swift (guest star Tian Richards). Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) has issues with the way Nancy insists on handling things with Celia (guest star Teryl Rothery). Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Noga Landau (#215). Original airdate 5/12/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.