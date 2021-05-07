SUSPICION— Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) suspicion is piqued after Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) shares some startling news with her. To uncover the secrets of a mysterious artifact, Alaric (Matthew Davis) must work with an enemy from his past. After Ethan (Leo Howard) finds himself in harm’s way, MG (Quincy Fouse) is forced to make a difficult decision. Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Ben Levin also star. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#312). Original airdate 5/13/2021 @ 9pm