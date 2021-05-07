HOYT COMES HOME – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Geri (guest star Odette Annable) are both unsure of their feelings for each other after their kiss and things get very complicated when Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr) comes home from prison. However, the welcome home party is interrupted when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Walker get word that Clint West (guest star Austin Nichols) is on the run. The episode was written by Geri Carillo and directed by Alex Pillai (#111). Original airdate 5/13/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.