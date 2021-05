WISH YOU WERE HERE – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) discover a letter from their mother that may hold answers to burning questions; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) considers a life-changing decision and Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) good-will gets him into trouble. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Jacquie Gould directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Nicki Renna (#312). Original airdate 5/14/21 @ 8pm.