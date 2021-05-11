TAKING A STAND – When the truth comes out, Laura (Monet Mazur) is furious and is left to face the consequences. Seeing everything going on, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) doesn’t want to sit on the sidelines and asks something of his teammates that could jeopardize the rest of their season. Billy (Taye Diggs) deals with something personal by himself, but after a conversation with his dad he realizes what has really happened. Meanwhile, Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) is worried about Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and turns to his friends for help. Greta Onieogou, Cody Christian, Bre-Z and Karimah Westbrook also star. Crystle Roberson directed the episode written by Lorna Osunsanmi. (#312). Original airdate 5/17/2021 @ 8pm