SUPERMAN & LOIS RETURNS TONIGHT WITH NEW EPISODES – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) reconsiders his decision to let Jordan (Alex Garfin) play football. Meanwhile, Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) continued investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) requires her to trust an unexpected ally. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star. (#106). The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Katie Aldrin. Original airdate 5/18/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.