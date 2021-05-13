WARNING – Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to find a way to bring down Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie). Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) gives Nancy (Kennedy McMann) a word of warning. Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis and Maddison Jaizani also star. Jeff W. Byrd directed the episode written by Jesse Stern & Katherine DiSavino (#216). Original airdate 5/19/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.