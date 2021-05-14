FLASHBACK – The show flashes back to the days right before and after Emily’s (Genevieve Padalecki) death and how the entire Walker family dealt with the sudden tragic loss (#112). Steve Robin directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke. Original airdate 5/20/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.