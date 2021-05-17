Filed Under:Charmed, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) from a fate worse than death, but at great personal cost to themselves; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) sets off on a process of transformation.  Also starring Poppy Drayton.  Ken Fink directed the episode written by Aziza Abu Butain and Sidney Quashie (#313). Original airdate 5/21/21 @ 8pm.

 

