GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) from a fate worse than death, but at great personal cost to themselves; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) sets off on a process of transformation. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Aziza Abu Butain and Sidney Quashie (#313). Original airdate 5/21/21 @ 8pm.