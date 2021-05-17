Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Finally got my first vaccine dose up here! 🇨🇦#thankyouscience pic.twitter.com/kqLV9NpabE
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) May 14, 2021
When you realize Monday is almost here… https://t.co/TxjFiiq7Cx
— Jordan Elsass (@jordanelsass1) May 16, 2021
Superman & Lois – Alex Garfin aka Jordan Kent joins me to chat about bec… https://t.co/m3Jvc1QDwp via @YouTube @AlexGarfin @cwsupermanlois @aNewsJunkie @TheCW
— Alex Garfin (@AlexGarfin) May 15, 2021
Shot in the arm and need the fight in the woods? No problem.
Don’t mess with my daughter. #walker #WalkerFamily
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 14, 2021
Kale yeah! In search of Kale puns… lettuce know below👇 pic.twitter.com/CQ8PCNQEsV
— Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) May 11, 2021
👋🏼💚💛 pic.twitter.com/sca5Bx2xLI
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) May 14, 2021
Eating my way through Oahu 🍙🍤🍧Send all the last minute food recs please! Mahalo ! 🌺🤙🏼
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) May 15, 2021
.@jonprasida out here lookin like he's about drop 30 points and a triple double in game 7 of the Western Conference Finals#cwkungfu pic.twitter.com/lnXNT8BYPq
— Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) May 14, 2021
Happy happy birthday!! ❤ you @vanessakai 😘😘 https://t.co/ZUKH9DqMRG
— Yvonne Chapman (@yvonne__chapman) May 14, 2021
some bts from ep 6 #CWKungFu #KungFu @cw_kungfu pic.twitter.com/GVfzJVqRfJ
— Tony Chung (@chonytung) May 14, 2021
The 2 most beautiful things on earth and somehow I’m lucky enough for them to call me mom. 💞 I love you both with all of my heart & soul #slyalexis @MINATOBIAS_ — you complete me.
I hope all you fellow magical mothers out there had a wonderful #mothersday pic.twitter.com/cloQK5leqN
— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) May 11, 2021
It’s been two years since this woman passed. We still feel her spirit but physically miss her every single day. Love you, mommy. pic.twitter.com/iXS7tHMhqo
— Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) May 10, 2021
View this post on Instagram
https://t.co/Zuk4faBJ4R pic.twitter.com/oAGchrY8cC
— Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) May 13, 2021
Just taking a moment.#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/UMcRJmzDF0
— David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) May 13, 2021
— Andrea Brooks (@AndreaKBrooks) May 11, 2021
So this is love mmmm mmmmmmm so this is looooooove pic.twitter.com/hqsMy1qem0
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) May 10, 2021