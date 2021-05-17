Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

When you realize Monday is almost here… https://t.co/TxjFiiq7Cx — Jordan Elsass (@jordanelsass1) May 16, 2021

Shot in the arm and need the fight in the woods? No problem.

Don’t mess with my daughter. #walker #WalkerFamily — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 14, 2021

Kale yeah! In search of Kale puns… lettuce know below👇 pic.twitter.com/CQ8PCNQEsV — Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) May 11, 2021

Eating my way through Oahu 🍙🍤🍧Send all the last minute food recs please! Mahalo ! 🌺🤙🏼 — Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) May 15, 2021

.@jonprasida out here lookin like he's about drop 30 points and a triple double in game 7 of the Western Conference Finals#cwkungfu pic.twitter.com/lnXNT8BYPq — Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) May 14, 2021

The 2 most beautiful things on earth and somehow I’m lucky enough for them to call me mom. 💞 I love you both with all of my heart & soul #slyalexis @MINATOBIAS_ — you complete me. I hope all you fellow magical mothers out there had a wonderful #mothersday pic.twitter.com/cloQK5leqN — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) May 11, 2021

It’s been two years since this woman passed. We still feel her spirit but physically miss her every single day. Love you, mommy. pic.twitter.com/iXS7tHMhqo — Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) May 10, 2021