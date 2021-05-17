Filed Under:cw11, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

CBR – Kung Fu Cast Explains How The Show Shatters Asian Stereotypes

READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie

 

Collider – Why You Should Be Watching Supergirl

Supergirl — “Fear Knot” — Image Number: SPG607fg_ 0010r.jpg— Pictured: Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Entertainment Weekly – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Cast Picks Their Must Watch Episodes

Dynasty — “Deception, Jealousy, and Lies” — Image Number: DYN222a_0067ra.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Rafael De La Fuente as Sammy Jo, Grant Show as Blake, Maddison Brown as Kirby, Ana Brenda Contreras as Cristal and Alan Dale as Anders — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV

GQ – Exclusive Interview With Dynasty’s Sam Adegoke

 

Buzzfeed – Riverdale Is The Wildest Show On TV Right Now

Riverdale — “Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire In The Sky” — Image Number: RVD507b_0291r — Pictured: KJ Apa as Archie Andrews — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

GameRant – DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow 10 Best Ranked Villains

MORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl