Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

CBR – Kung Fu Cast Explains How The Show Shatters Asian Stereotypes

Collider – Why You Should Be Watching Supergirl

Entertainment Weekly – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Cast Picks Their Must Watch Episodes

GQ – Exclusive Interview With Dynasty’s Sam Adegoke

Buzzfeed – Riverdale Is The Wildest Show On TV Right Now

GameRant – DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow 10 Best Ranked Villains