FLASHBACKS TO ZHILAN’S PAST — After learning some devastating news about Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai), Nicky (Olivia Liang) attempts to keep herself distracted by offering to help a young woman in need. Elsewhere, Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) confronts her past, and Mei-Lei (Kheng Hua Tan) makes a startling confession. Tzi Ma, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu and Gavin Stenhouse also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#107). Original airdate 5/26/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.