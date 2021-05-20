BEN HOLLINGSWORTH (“CODE BLACK”) GUEST STARS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finally has Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie) exactly where she wants him. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) receives upsetting news from one of his tenants, Jake Cazine (guest star Ben Hollingsworth), about the youth center he wants to open. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) shares something disturbing with Bess (Maddison Jaizani). Leah Lewis and Alex Saxon also star. Jeff W. Byrd directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#217). Original airdate 5/26/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.