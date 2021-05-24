Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Backstage – Kung Fu Star Kheng Hua Tan Quit Her Lucrative Corporate Job to Pursue ActingREAD MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
Decider – Kung Fu Star Gaven Stenhouse Reveals What’s Next For Evan
Backstage – How The Republic of Sarah Star Mastered The Art Of Not Minding
MediaVillage – Dynasty Star Elizabeth Gillies On The Riches Of Playing Fallon CarringtonREAD MORE: The Art of Watching TV
Collider – Why You Should Be Watching Supergirl
ScreenRant – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 10 Best Time Periods Visited
CBR – Legends of Tomorrow Boss Compares 6 Main Villain To Thanos
CBR – Legends of Tomorrow Newest Recruit Finds Her FootingMORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl