THANK YOU FOR RUINING EVERYTHING; BRIAN LITTRELL GUEST STARS – Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) create havoc during Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam’s (Adam Huber) important interview which spurs a “brilliant idea” for Fallon. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) is given a high honor, and some major complications come to light so he turns to Adam (Sam Underwood) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) for help. Meanwhile, Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) enlists Brian Littrell as an extreme measure to impress Ryan (guest star Lachlan Buchanan), with unexpected results. Lastly, Anders (Alan Dale) and Blake (Grant Show) work together. Michael Michele and Daniella Alonso also star. The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Andi Behring (#404). Original airdate 5/28/2021 @ 9pm.