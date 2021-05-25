Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

The wait is finally over! We welcomed our new baby, Bridger, home this week. He has blonde hair, brown eyes, and is only slightly slobbery. I look forward to tossing the ol’ pigskin around with him someday. #ProudDad #GoodestBoy pic.twitter.com/g2KB8gRrTB — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 17, 2021

#CWKungFu is coming back this week with a new episode!!!! is nicky okay we think or what

and if ur not caught up on all 6 eps yet what are you even doingggggg pic.twitter.com/ClKhPyt6ak — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) May 23, 2021

tonight watch the #CWKungFu pilot again and allow the Nicky and the Shens to reintroduce themselves @cw_kungfu pic.twitter.com/LGaTrXRXV7 — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) May 19, 2021

With my new buddies ⁦@jamieleecurtis⁩ and ⁦@bobbyleelive⁩ in Budapest. At Burger King pic.twitter.com/muI9sakGve — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) May 17, 2021

My teeth have been wonky for as long as I can remember. I just received and put in my first Invisalign tray. Bye talk to you all in a thousand years when I can form words again — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) May 20, 2021

Topic: Mental Health for the CW. I’m the first to admit , I’m not the “expert” in this department as I deal with my own mental health issues but I love that I had an opportunity to speak on the topic today @TheCW @cwseed 🤍And my eyes are brown guys 😆 pic.twitter.com/IytxpqiXwH — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) May 18, 2021

Lawd she put the entire needle in my arm and pushed it all slow but yer boy got his first vaccine shot yesterday ayeeeeee 😎🤎🤎🤎🤎 GO DO IT pic.twitter.com/YtyhSrMXgG — Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) May 23, 2021

Tonight’s new #Legacies comes courtesy of a powerful script from @cynteeeahh dazzling direction by @onebolafun and deft editing by Erik Presant. It’s a special one to us, and features @OmonoOkojie as you’ve never seen her before. We hope you love it as much as we do. — Brett Matthews (@brettwmatthews) May 20, 2021

My predictive text suggested the word “everypony.” I’m gonna go lie down and think about nothing. — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) May 20, 2021