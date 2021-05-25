Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' MovieView this post on Instagram
I love my boys! @jordanelsass1 @AlexGarfin @cwsupermanlois #supermanandlois pic.twitter.com/scU4PweSPU
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) May 19, 2021
@cwsupermanlois @alexgarfin1 @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/bkV18NHc7v
— Alex Garfin (@AlexGarfin) May 19, 2021
The wait is finally over! We welcomed our new baby, Bridger, home this week. He has blonde hair, brown eyes, and is only slightly slobbery. I look forward to tossing the ol’ pigskin around with him someday. #ProudDad #GoodestBoy pic.twitter.com/g2KB8gRrTB
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 17, 2021
Good thymes! pic.twitter.com/taPSM61kJp
— Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) May 18, 2021
#CWKungFu is coming back this week with a new episode!!!! is nicky okay we think or what
and if ur not caught up on all 6 eps yet what are you even doingggggg pic.twitter.com/ClKhPyt6ak
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) May 23, 2021
tonight watch the #CWKungFu pilot again and allow the Nicky and the Shens to reintroduce themselves @cw_kungfu pic.twitter.com/LGaTrXRXV7
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) May 19, 2021
With my new buddies @jamieleecurtis and @bobbyleelive in Budapest. At Burger King pic.twitter.com/muI9sakGve
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) May 17, 2021
My teeth have been wonky for as long as I can remember. I just received and put in my first Invisalign tray.
Bye talk to you all in a thousand years when I can form words again
— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) May 20, 2021
To.mor.row! pic.twitter.com/IoEdRicPj3
— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) May 23, 2021
Topic: Mental Health for the CW. I’m the first to admit , I’m not the “expert” in this department as I deal with my own mental health issues but I love that I had an opportunity to speak on the topic today @TheCW @cwseed 🤍And my eyes are brown guys 😆 pic.twitter.com/IytxpqiXwH
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) May 18, 2021
Lawd she put the entire needle in my arm and pushed it all slow but yer boy got his first vaccine shot yesterday ayeeeeee 😎🤎🤎🤎🤎 GO DO IT pic.twitter.com/YtyhSrMXgG
— Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) May 23, 2021
Tonight’s new #Legacies comes courtesy of a powerful script from @cynteeeahh dazzling direction by @onebolafun and deft editing by Erik Presant. It’s a special one to us, and features @OmonoOkojie as you’ve never seen her before. We hope you love it as much as we do.
— Brett Matthews (@brettwmatthews) May 20, 2021
The 🐋 will rule! #BlackLightning
— KRONDON (@KRONDON) May 18, 2021
My predictive text suggested the word “everypony.” I’m gonna go lie down and think about nothing.
— Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) May 20, 2021
Covid-19 above my old school smallpox vaccine scar. Thank you science #Pfizer pic.twitter.com/ZkRWJUtmCe
— Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) May 20, 2021