FAMILY IS ALL THAT MATTERS – With her new position as self-appointed head of the family, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) finds that with power comes great responsibility, and they don’t always go as imagined – or wanted. As Fallon works to repair her image, she leaves Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Adam (Sam Underwood) in her wake. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Dominique (Michael Michele) have a true heart-to-heart as Jeff delivers some unexpected news. Meanwhile, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) turns to Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) for help and Sam gets more than he bargained for. Lastly, Blake (Grant Show) goes to extremes to fight for Cristal (Daniella Alonso). Alan Dale also stars. The episode was written by Jason Ganzel and directed by Geary McLeod (#405). Original airdate 6/4/2021 @ 9pm.