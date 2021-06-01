Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Our versions of dressing up pic.twitter.com/ZEmlc3zIWY — Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) May 29, 2021

yes i’m watching the friends reunion and yes i’m having a great time — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) May 27, 2021

Happiest of birthdays to this little ball of sunshine, @ShannonNikkiD – sorta the @cw_kungfu big sister to all of us and the greatest snack fairy we could ask for. 🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/Bp3CBd21SR — Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) May 28, 2021

Thx for tuning in east coast fam ❤❤❤ #kungfu #cwkungfu — Yvonne Chapman (@yvonne__chapman) May 27, 2021

Talking mental health 💭

From work challenges to family tragedies-it’s been a year, and my mental health has been center stage.

Thank you @TheCW @cwseed @warnerbrostv for providing a space for us to chat about it 💙#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth https://t.co/98Q4urjmLb — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) May 28, 2021

Getting one of my all-time favorite games to the table tonight for the first time in over a year. We’ve been playing this same campaign (very) sporadically since May 2017. This will be our penultimate game. I can neither believe it’s almost done, nor that it has taken THIS LONG pic.twitter.com/gJzaDMmlSK — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) May 28, 2021

Notting Hill, pasta and in bed by 8pm is me winning at life. Happy Friday! — Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) May 29, 2021