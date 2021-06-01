Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' MovieView this post on Instagram
My character #paniconprime pic.twitter.com/EeZaqUt2RX
— Jordan Elsass (@jordanelsass1) May 29, 2021
Front page! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fnLPt5Zh8K
— Alex Garfin (@AlexGarfin) May 31, 2021
Well, now I know how I’ll be spending my free time… THANKS @cw_spn @TVGuide @WBHomeEnt @ValerieConfctns !!! Available today!!! pic.twitter.com/MO8peeNJi2
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 25, 2021
Our versions of dressing up pic.twitter.com/ZEmlc3zIWY
— Genevieve Padalecki (@GenPadalecki) May 29, 2021
yes i’m watching the friends reunion and yes i’m having a great time
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) May 27, 2021
Happiest of birthdays to this little ball of sunshine, @ShannonNikkiD – sorta the @cw_kungfu big sister to all of us and the greatest snack fairy we could ask for. 🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/Bp3CBd21SR
— Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) May 28, 2021
One of the few times the five of us are together on set, in the same scene @jonprasida @ShannonNikkiD @olivialiang_ @gavinstenhouse @cw_kungfu pic.twitter.com/Ylixx4RvkQ
— Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) May 27, 2021
Thx for tuning in east coast fam ❤❤❤ #kungfu #cwkungfu
— Yvonne Chapman (@yvonne__chapman) May 27, 2021
Talking mental health 💭
From work challenges to family tragedies-it’s been a year, and my mental health has been center stage.
Thank you @TheCW @cwseed @warnerbrostv for providing a space for us to chat about it 💙#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth https://t.co/98Q4urjmLb
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) May 28, 2021
READ MORE: The Art of Watching TVView this post on Instagram
Getting one of my all-time favorite games to the table tonight for the first time in over a year. We’ve been playing this same campaign (very) sporadically since May 2017. This will be our penultimate game. I can neither believe it’s almost done, nor that it has taken THIS LONG pic.twitter.com/gJzaDMmlSK
— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) May 28, 2021
Notting Hill, pasta and in bed by 8pm is me winning at life. Happy Friday!
— Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) May 29, 2021
Got through 4 years of snowboarding without so much as a broken fingernail and I rip my Achilles casually playing tennis 😩. Positive vibes. Nearly at the end. pic.twitter.com/pwHOs1giaO
— David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) May 28, 2021
MORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl