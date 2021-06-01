Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Hollywood Reporter – All American Spinoff, DC Drama Naomi Score Series Pickups At The CW
Deadline – The Fall 2021-22 Schedule
Variety – The CW Unveils Weeklong Fall 2021 Primetime Schedule Midseason Debuts
The Wrap – The CW Fall Schedule Shakes Up Every Night Except Walker/Legacies Thursdays
Adweek – The CW Sets Its Fall Schedule, Including First-Ever Saturday Shows
Forbes – The CW Announces 4 New Series For 2021-22 Season
TVLine – Riverdale, Batwoman, Legends On The Move And 7 Returning Series Held For Midseason
