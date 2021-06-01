Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

 

READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie

Hollywood Reporter – All American Spinoff, DC Drama Naomi Score Series Pickups At The CW

 

Deadline – The Fall 2021-22 Schedule

 

Variety – The CW Unveils Weeklong Fall 2021 Primetime Schedule Midseason Debuts

 

The Wrap – The CW Fall Schedule Shakes Up Every Night Except Walker/Legacies Thursdays

READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV

Legacies — “You Can’t Run from Who You Are” — Image Number: LGC311fg_0019r — Pictured: Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Adweek – The CW Sets Its Fall Schedule, Including First-Ever Saturday Shows

 

Forbes – The CW Announces 4 New Series For 2021-22 Season

 

TVLine – Riverdale, Batwoman, Legends On The Move And 7 Returning Series Held For Midseason

 

TV Guide – The CW 2021/22 Fall Schedule: Everything We Know So Far

MORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl