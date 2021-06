WITCHAPALOOZA — In an attempt to control some of Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) negative emotions, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) suggests they join Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) at a wellness retreat for witches. Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Dorian (guest star Demetrius Bridges) team up after learning MG (Quincy Fouse) may be in trouble. Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. America Young directed the episode written by Penny Cox (#314). Original airdate 6/10/2021 @ 9pm