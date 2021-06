AT ALL COSTS – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must take on the Perfecti in order to save Mel; Harry’s (Rupert Evans) mortality journey kicks into high gear with unexpected consequences. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Christina Piña and Carolyn Townsend (#314). Original airdate 6/11/21 @ 8pm