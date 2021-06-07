Filed Under:Batwoman, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

CAN’T LET IT GO – When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find they must rely on each other more than ever.  Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a has a new mission – and gets an unexpected ally to join her.  Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson.  Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen (#216). Original airdate 6/13/2021 @ 9pm.  Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.