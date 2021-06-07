Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
The Cushing Family is awesome, right? @erikvaldez @echriqui @indenavarrette #supermanandlois @cwsupermanlois pic.twitter.com/HvfqEbJF4y
— Jordan Elsass (@jordanelsass1) June 2, 2021
Front page! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fnLPt5Zh8K
— Alex Garfin (@AlexGarfin) May 31, 2021
Side note, I’ve seen ads for our show like 5 times during the #NBAPlayoffs up here in Canada! So dope! #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/0vIEFCt1Dh
— Erik Valdez (@erikvaldez) June 5, 2021
my mom really pulled up at a drive thru boba shop and asked for a “grande oolong milk tea”
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) June 6, 2021
🌼🌸🌼🌸 pic.twitter.com/xV70egIYCV
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) June 7, 2021
What’s an amazing scene from an average movie?
— Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) June 6, 2021
Happy pride month 🌸❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 🌻🌈
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 3, 2021
Happy 10 Years Teen Wolf! Telling Braeden’s story will always be a highlight in my Hollywood dream. Fo.Eva. #teenwolf #braeden @MTVteenwolf pic.twitter.com/7KmSeM5mYq
Hi 👋 My name is Kaylee and I’m queer! 🏳️🌈Happy Pride Month🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/65ZT0YonDG
— Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) June 1, 2021
Sunday the episode I directed airs! Don’t miss it. It’s gunna be fuuuunnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn 🤪 pic.twitter.com/3SFC6WpvrE
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) May 31, 2021
Happy Memorial Day.
Thank you. #memorialday
— Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) May 31, 2021
YO AHAHAHAHA https://t.co/Y6zDCUP4VA
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) June 2, 2021
