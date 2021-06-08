SACRIFICES FOR FRIENDS – When Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) quarterback must miss the game against Westlake, Spencer puts extra pressure on himself and his young teammates because of what is at stake. Billy (Taye Diggs) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) grow worried when Willie (guest star Brent Jennings) doesn’t show up to the game as promised and Billy learns something about Willie he wasn’t expecting. Laura (Monet Mazur) must deal with a new wrinkle at work that involves Olivia (Samantha Logan) leaving Laura with a tough decision. Meanwhile, Spencer takes a walk down memory lane as Coop’s (Bre-Z) 18th birthday nears and Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) clash over how to celebrate Coop. Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook also star. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Jameal Turner. (#314). Original airdate 6/14/2021 @ 8pm.