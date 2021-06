HALLUCINATIONS — Stuck in a hallucination, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) are forced to find their way out of a sci-fi nightmare. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) on a team building mission. Leo Howard also stars. Brett Matthews directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#315). Original airdate 6/17/2021 @ 9pm.