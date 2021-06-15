FINDING A CONNECTION – When Billy forces Spencer and Frausto to get on the same page, the night takes an interesting turn when they run into Jordan and Asher. Olivia is excited to hang out with Layla for some much-needed bonding, but the night doesn’t go as Olivia had planned. Laura needs some work advice and turns to Grace for some insight, but they both get more than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Billy finds himself in an unusual situation as he takes a walk down memory lane. Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares and Monet Mazur also star. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. (#319). Original airdate 6/21/2021 @ 8pm.