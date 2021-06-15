Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
#behindthescenes from last week’s episode of @cwsupermanlois. Are you caught up yet?! Excited for everyone to see tonight’s new episode directed by @EricDeanSeaton– the main action sequence is so beautifully shot – it took something like 70+ camera setups! #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/1nndeCCU9i
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) June 8, 2021
To all of our #SupermanAndLois fans out there, happy #SupermanDay!! This one’s for y’all! ❤️💛💙 pic.twitter.com/n2TJczxuxM
— Erik Valdez (@erikvaldez) June 13, 2021
OUCH!! 😭😭😭#UFC263
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 13, 2021
You ever wake up and think “should I get bangs?”
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) June 10, 2021
Twin things w Ken Do – my world class stunt double on @cw_kungfu & friend who makes me look good on camera and literally takes the falls for me. Ken & team train us, put their bodies on the line for us, and he's one of the choreographers. I'm privileged to be your acting double. pic.twitter.com/1fE2OzeCVp
— Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) June 10, 2021
I’m HULKING OUT that there’s no new KUNG FU this week 😜
lol. The good news is you can catch up online right now via @TheCW app or on the website! We’ll be back week after next with an all new episode, June 23 at 8/7c.
Gx
📷 @eddieliuwho @cw_kungfu #cwKUNGFU #KungFu pic.twitter.com/axaMPaQKIz
— Gavin Stenhouse (@gavinstenhouse) June 9, 2021
I’m on @CWAllAmerican
+ @MichaelEvansB05 @DesignedAt5AM https://t.co/yRnNxl1SKy pic.twitter.com/yFpG4iU1ra
— Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) June 11, 2021
Tonight’s episode is directed by the talented @America_Young who was the only person on set I could talk to about Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy and Star Wars. Aside from being an amazing director she’s also a bad ass stunt woman??
— Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) June 10, 2021
In conclusion I want to be her
— Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) June 10, 2021
The house cheated and lost! Yasss Luke! @CamrusJ #Batwoman
— Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) June 14, 2021
Tonight #LegendsofTomorrow 📸 @talaashe pic.twitter.com/F7xb6chAKU
— Nick Zano (@NICKZANO) June 13, 2021
YOO THIS IS SPECIAL TONIGHT IM INTHE @washingtonpost MY MOM SENT ME THIS thank you for watching @CWBatwoman tonight all my love to you ♥️🌹♥️ pic.twitter.com/CeJB7sQUJL
— Nicole Kang (@NicoleKang) June 14, 2021