In the Dark -- “Hanging by a Thread” -- Image Number: ITD301b_0979r -- Pictured (L-R): Casey Deidrick as Max Parish and Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason -- Photo: Marni Grossman/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

SEASON PREMIERE

With Nia dead and Josh aware of their involvement in the biggest case of his career, Murphy, Jess, Felix and Max are forced to make some life-changing decisions. Meanwhile, Officer Gene Clemens suspects something is awry within the department and forms an unlikely partnership with Josh. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury and Yael Zinkow (#301). Original airdate 6/23/2021 @ 9pm