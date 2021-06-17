ROAD TRIP — To learn more about her family history, Nicky (Olivia Liang) follows a lead that brings her, Henry (Eddie Liu) and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) to a quiet town in Canada. Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) joins forces with Kerwin Tan (guest star Ludi Lin), and Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) find themselves at a crossroads. Jon Prasida, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#109). Original airdate 6/23/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.