READY FOR ANYTHING – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must track down the Whispering Evil in the present in order to save the future; Harry (Rupert Evans) fears his mortality journey may change him…for the worse. Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Carrie Williams (#316). Original airdate 6/25/21 @ 8pm.