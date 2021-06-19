COLLATERAL DAMAGE – As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) continues to work on expanding Fallon Unlimited, she crosses paths with an old college friend, who is more than what he seems. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) throws himself into his work to occupy his time. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) support each other until they realize they both want the same thing. Dominique (Michael Michele) and Blake (Grant Show) secretly scheme together. Fallon and Liam (Adam Huber) work together with surprising results. Also starring Elaine Hendrix, Daniella Alonso, Sam Underwood, Alan Dale, and Maddison Brown. The episode was written by Libby Wells and directed by Melanie Mayron (#408). Original airdate 6/25/2021 @ 9pm.