UNCERTAIN FUTURE – As Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) high school football career is coming to an end, he starts to imagine what his future might look like. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) grows concerned about his football future and Asher (Cody Christian) gets upset when he discovers that Montes (guest star Alexandra Barreto) has been keeping something from him. Grace (Karimah Westbrook) tries to have a nice evening after learning some good news, but Dillion (guest star Jalyn Hall) finds a way to mess it up. Meanwhile, the group holds a Friendsgiving at Layla’s (Greta Onieogou) but not everyone seems to receive a friendly welcome. Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares and Monet Mazur also star. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Cam’ron Moore & Carrie Gutenberg. (#315). Original airdate 6/28/2021 @ 8pm.