Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' MovieView this post on Instagram
No apologies for truth ever. #jonathankent #victoriamays #supermanandlois @AlexGarfin @indenavarrette @cwsupermanlois pic.twitter.com/Y3vZiUokab
— Jordan Elsass (@jordanelsass1) June 16, 2021
Getting A LOT of comments about my shirt on set today for some reason. 🤔 Tune in to an all new episode of #SupermanAndLois written by @BittrScrptReadr tonight at 9/8c on @thecw!! *Kyle Voice* “it’s a big’n!”💥#Powers pic.twitter.com/o6DkwUXvAl
— Erik Valdez (@erikvaldez) June 15, 2021
the taekwondo team on america’s got talent!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) June 16, 2021
💙Daddy’s Girl💙 Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Dads out there! pic.twitter.com/9QzTNWzhOy
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) June 21, 2021
I got to chat with my local NY newspaper. Thanks @Newsday 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/mUHmWMB5xP
— Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) June 21, 2021
Wait. When people say ‘What in tarnation?’ Are they saying a version of ‘What in the world?’ Like what in the ENTIRE NATION? AM I SLOW OR DO WE JUST GET WIFI AT A DIFFERENT SPEED IN AUSTRALIA
— Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) June 15, 2021
kf nyc meetup! #CWKungFu #KungFu pic.twitter.com/ftW9DLqv6y
— Tony Chung (@chonytung) June 17, 2021
Anyone know of a good podcast or video I can play for my kids explaining the Native history of Six Grandfathers/Mount Rushmore and its environs? I could read an article to them, but they’re over me.
— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) June 16, 2021
READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
Anyone peep the og Batwoman nod in Sophie’s outfit 👀? I hadn’t noticed it in my fitting. I was on set and everyone brought it to my attention. Costume designer/creatives, sneaky sneaky 👀 😋 Soph was trying to jog some memories fo sho 😆 #batwoman pic.twitter.com/THEjE8vlIp
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) June 21, 2021
Bats out the bag.. 🦇♥️👀 pic.twitter.com/omMORhdTUf
— Wallis Day (@wallisday) June 20, 2021
Can we all just agree that THE BIRDCAGE is one of the best movies ever. 🎥 ❤️🙏🏽
— Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) June 17, 2021
I finished the season finale of The Handmaids Tale…… WOW. It has to be one of the best series of all time. Brilliantly written and performed. Just WOW!
— Anjelika Washington (@AnjelikaW) June 17, 2021