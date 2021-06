ON THE LAM – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) begin a long and arduous journey as they attempt to stay one step ahead of Josh (Theo Bhat) and Clemens (Matt Murray.). Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury and Yael Zinkow (#302). Original airdate 6/30/2021 @ 9pm.