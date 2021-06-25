CHANGES — Nicky (Olivia Liang) offers to help Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) when the case he’s working on takes a turn. Ryan (Jon Prasida) decides to officially introduce Joe (guest star Bradley Gibson) as his boyfriend to his parents. Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) receive a surprise visitor. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu and Tony Chung also star. Richard Speight, Jr directed the episode written by Linda Ge & John Bring (#110). Original airdate 6/30/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.