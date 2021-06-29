Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Hey world.

Thank you for the love.

Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats.

I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened. READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Umm…Super Bowl tickets in LA are starting at $7,000. I’d rather buy a Chanel… — Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) June 22, 2021

Uhh anyone else seeing horseflies in LA outta nowhere? — Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) June 25, 2021

DUA LIPA BOP. I’m sorry I’m behind and have only just started to watch ep 9 #CWKungFu — Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) June 26, 2021

Thank you everyone for joining us tonight! All the flowers for @DanHamamura for a beautifully written episode. And 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 to #geoffreyshotz for luminous direction. @cw_kungfu #CWKungFu #KungFu — Vanessa Kai (@vanessakai) June 24, 2021

Mei-Xue labeling system…also hoping Nicky will find Def Jam's greatest hits in there #CWKungFu pic.twitter.com/xzIcl8PN8Z — Yvonne Chapman (@yvonne__chapman) June 24, 2021

And we're back!!

All new episode of @cw_kungfu tonight at 8/7c only on @TheCW. Tune in tonight or stream it for free from tomorrow!

I LOVE this episode. Here's a few photos I took while we were shooting. Gx#cwKungFu #KungFu @warnerbrostv pic.twitter.com/jorSwc7Lkh — Gavin Stenhouse (@gavinstenhouse) June 23, 2021

Y’all, I got tied up with…we’ll, life! Missed live tweeting with our #SuperFam!! 🤦🏽‍♂️ What did y’all think of tonight’s episode? #SupermanAndLois — Erik Valdez (@erikvaldez) June 23, 2021

Keeping my skin hydrated with @covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation- which features hydrating coconut milk and aloe extract, giving my skin a dewy glow. ✨ #EasyBreezyBeautiful #COVERGIRLMADE pic.twitter.com/dd5gr22qmi — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 27, 2021

Screaming the synopsis of my life on a quiet neighborhood street — Morgan Krantz (@morganizzm) June 24, 2021

This season has been such a beautiful journey. Thank you for your support of myself & Ryan! Thank you for giving Ryan a chance to earn the cowl AND your hearts. I never had a superhero that looked like me on TV and it’s an honor to be that representation for so many others 🦇 — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) June 28, 2021

As expected, I loved live tweeting the Batwoman Season 2 finale with y’all my peeps. I’ll post some things on Tues to give the Monday viewers a chance to not get all the spoilers. Batwoman Season 3 starts shooting in a few weeks and airs Oct 13th. We luv ya, and will C u soon💙🖤 — Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) June 28, 2021