NICKY AND HENRY HEAD TO VEGAS — Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a lead that brings them to a K-pop concert in Las Vegas…and on a collision course with Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin). Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) make a major decision about the restaurant. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Vanessa Kai also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Michael Deigh & Richard Lowe (#111). Original airdate 7/7/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.